Man dies after sliding boat hit him in water amusement park

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-06-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a sliding boat at a water amusement park in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The victim, Johny Quwait had just stepped into the water pool when the water sliding boat of a rider hit him on the head on Tuesday, police said.

The injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby Nursing Home in Galudih but doctors referred him to Ghatsila Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Ghatsila), Kuldip Toppo said.

Quwait was a resident of the Bagunhatu area of Jamshedpur and had gone to the water park with friends.

The SDPO said the water amusement park at Galudih was overcrowded and there was no arrangement to tackle the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila), Satvir Rajak told PTI that the water park was sealed following the incident. He said an investigation has been started into the incident.

''We have taken the manager of the water park into custody for interrogation,'' the SDO said.

The water park authority could not even produce a valid document to run it, Rajak said.

