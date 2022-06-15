455 booked for drunken driving in Noida, Greater Noida

Over 450 people were booked in a day for drunken driving across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The action was taken on Tuesday evening during an inspection in all three police zones - Noida, central Noida and Greater Noida - of the district, they said.

As many as 455 people -- 181 people in Noida, 224 in central Noida and 50 in Greater Noida - were issued challans for drunken driving, police said.

''As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, the DCPs of all zones, the additional DCPs, ACPs and police station in-charges carried out foot marches in their respective areas, inspecting busy areas like metro stations, malls, markets, and other crowded places,'' a police spokesperson said.

During the process, vehicles and suspicious-looking people were also checked which led the police officials penalizing 455 people who were found driving their cars or two-wheelers in inebriated condition in violation of road traffic rules, the spokesperson said.

In a similar campaign, the police had penalized 155 people for drunken driving on Monday, according to the official.

During patrolling, police officers also interacted with the general public and appealed to them to maintain peace and avoid rumours or provocative posts on social media in the wake of violent communal protests witnessed in parts of the state last week.

