UK says ready to look at legal reforms after ECHR stops Rwanda flight

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:48 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
Britain is considering all options including legal reforms after an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) grounded the first flight deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked whether Britain would reassess its involvement with the ECHR, the spokesman said: "We will do whatever it takes to deliver this new approach, including being prepared to explore any and all further legal reforms that may be necessary."

"We are keeping all options on the table, including any further legal reforms," the spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

