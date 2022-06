UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR:

* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 41.91 MILLION CUBIC METRES FOR JUNE 16 VERSUS 39.26 MCM BOOKED EARLIER SOURCE: Ukraine says Gazprom books transit capacity of 39.26 mcm for June 16

