UK has no plan to leave ECHR, Raab says

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:30 IST
Dominic Raab Image Credit: Flickr
Britain has no plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), but wants the Strasbourg-based court which enforces it to take a more limited view of its powers, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"Our plans involve staying within the Convention, the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention," he told BBC television.

Raab said he did not believe the Convention gave the European Court of Human Rights the power to issue injunctions to block government action - as it did over British plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda - ahead of its final ruling on a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

