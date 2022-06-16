Left Menu

UK urges Russia to release Navalny, says "very concerned" for him

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:50 IST
Alexei Navalny Image Credit: Flickr
Britain "wholeheartedly" supports Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said as she urged Russia to release him, after reports that he was moved to a high-security prison camp further away from Moscow.

"We wholeheartedly support Navalny and we are very, very concerned about the reports we have heard and we urge Russia to release him as soon as possible," Truss told parliament on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Navalny was abruptly moved to a high-security penal colony further from Moscow from the prison where he was serving an 11-1/2 year sentence.

