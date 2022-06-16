Left Menu

Turkish, Greek defence ministers emphasise dialogue to ease tensions, media says

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:53 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos at the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels and discussed maintaining dialogue to ease recently heightened tensions, Turkish media said on Thursday.

State broadcaster TRT Haber also said they discussed keeping communication lines open to solve problems and that focusing on positive bilateral agendas contributes to good neighbourly relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

