Turkish, Greek defence ministers emphasise dialogue to ease tensions, media says
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:53 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos at the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels and discussed maintaining dialogue to ease recently heightened tensions, Turkish media said on Thursday.
State broadcaster TRT Haber also said they discussed keeping communication lines open to solve problems and that focusing on positive bilateral agendas contributes to good neighbourly relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Turkish
- Greek
- Brussels
- Hulusi Akar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish court to rule in case against top Erdogan opponent
Turkish court adjourns case against top Erdogan opponent to September
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip in downbeat start to June; Turkish lira extends slide
Erdogan says no offers yet on concerns over Finland, Sweden NATO bids
German ambassador met Turkish officials over Kurdish PKK - ministry