White House looking into Americans reported captured in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:09 IST
Representative image
The White House said on Thursday that it's "working very hard to learn more" about two U.S. citizens who are missing in Ukraine and feared captured.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were last in contact with their families on June 8 and did not return from a mission around the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, where they had volunteered to fight.

