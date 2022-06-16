White House looking into Americans reported captured in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Thursday that it's "working very hard to learn more" about two U.S. citizens who are missing in Ukraine and feared captured.
Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were last in contact with their families on June 8 and did not return from a mission around the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, where they had volunteered to fight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Kharkiv
- The White House
- Alabama
- Alexander Drueke
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says U.S. will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems
U.S. to provide long-range rocket system to Ukraine, official says
Australia in talks with U.S. to supply infant formula
WRAPUP 2-U.S. agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
Australia in talks with the U.S. to supply infant formula