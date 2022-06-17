European Commission proposes giving EU membership status to Moldova
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission on Friday proposed making Moldova an EU membership candidate.
The Commission concluded that Moldova, which shares a long border with Ukraine, has reached a solid basis to further alignment with EU rules and regulations, the EU's executive said in a statement.
