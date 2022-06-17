Left Menu

Lindiwe Zulu and Nonhlanhla Khoza to receive donation for disaster relief efforts

To date, over 400 people have lost their lives, with an estimated 40 000 people displaced, 4 000 homes destroyed, 8 300 homes partially damaged and scores of people still unaccounted for.

17-06-2022
The programme will include a visit to Gospel of Jesus Ministry in Insimbini, Cato Manor which serves as a temporary shelter for those displaced by the floods.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  South Africa
  • South Africa

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the MEC of Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, will on Friday receive a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

This forms part of the ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in the province following devastating floods.

"The donation is aimed at bolstering ongoing provincial and national disaster relief efforts in the areas of KwaZulu-Natal that were ravaged by recent flooding that resulted in the loss of lives and destruction to property, with the eThekwini metro and the districts of iLembe, Ugu, King Cetshwayo and uMgungundlovu being most affected," the Department of Social Development said in a statement.

These displacements and destruction of property has affected food and nutritional security to the affected populations in the short term by disrupting their livelihoods and sources of income.

In April 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster to ensure an effective response across all spheres of government and to enable the mobilisation of resources, capabilities and technical expertise in providing relief, recovery and rehabilitation to the affected communities.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Social Development focusing on providing disaster relief assistance and sustainable livelihoods initiatives in vulnerable communities.

"The donation will be channeled towards supporting nutrition and food security of affected communities, including the displaced people who are currently accommodated in temporary shelters," the department said.

The programme will include a visit to Gospel of Jesus Ministry in Insimbini, Cato Manor which serves as a temporary shelter for those displaced by the floods.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

