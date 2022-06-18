Left Menu

Man held for raping woman on pretext of providing job in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:06 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on the pretext of providing her a job, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday and an FIR was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station on Friday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused, identified as Shubham, is a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar.

He has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

