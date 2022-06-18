Two arrested for supplying arms to gang

Delhi police on Saturday arrested two persons who are accused of supplying arms to a gang. The gang is led by a gold medallist-turned-gangster, Deepak Boxer. The police recovered as many as four country-made pistols, one sophisticated pistol and one stolen motorcycle from the accused persons.

Acting on a specific tip, the police have arrested the accused persons identified as the Boxer's supplier of the arms Nitin alias Bagadi alias Kalu (34) and his associate Mustaq alias Sahil (27) with illegal arms that they used to commit crimes in Delhi and National Capital Region. As per the Delhi Police, the said arms peddlers of the shooters of the Boxer's gang were trapped near Chath Park Ganda Nala Vikash Nagar, Delhi.

"At about 1.15 PM, one suspect riding a Motorcycle without a number plate and carrying a bag was identified as Nitin by the informer. He was intercepted by the raiding team, seeing which he tried to escape but was overpowered and apprehended by the alert team members," said Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Amit Goel. The police informed that during the interrogation, Nitin revealed himself as a 34-year-old who has been a resident of VPO Hastsal in Delhi.

"On search, one country-made pistol of 12 bores along with two live cartridges of the same bore were recovered from him, while two country-made pistols of .315 bore and four live cartridges of the same calibre were recovered from his bag," the police informed. Nitin also revealed that the recovered weapons were procured from Mustaq and will be used for further delivery to the gang members in the direction of Deepak Bover's associates, who are currently running in the Haryana Jail.

Following the investigation, the police later apprehended Mustaq near Park C Block of Vikas Puri at about 10 PM and recovered one sophisticated pistol of 7.65mm along with a magazine, two live cartridges and a country-made pistol of .315 bore with two live cartridges. They registered a case against him on Wednesday under section 25 of the Arms Act at the PS Crime Branch.

Both the accused are currently under police remand and further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)