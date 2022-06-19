Left Menu

Recognise 'fake nationalists', country is with you: Priyanka Gandhi to youths protesting Agnipath

The entire country and the Congress are with you in your struggle, the Congress general secretary said in her remarks aimed at youths protesting the Agnipath scheme. In her address, she also quoted lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchans Hindi poem Agnipath to urge the youth to persevere and keep struggling peacefully. The name of the poem has been given to a scheme that will destroy the youth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:20 IST
Recognise 'fake nationalists', country is with you: Priyanka Gandhi to youths protesting Agnipath
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Urging the youth to recognize ''fake nationalists'', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday assured her party's full support to those peacefully protesting the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

She made the remarks as Congress MPs and leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar here in solidarity with the youths protesting the controversial scheme.

''There is no bigger patriot than you. I want to tell you, open your eyes and recognize the fake nationalists and fake patriots. The entire country and the Congress are with you in your struggle,'' the Congress general secretary said in her remarks aimed at youths protesting the Agnipath scheme.

In her address, she also quoted lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi poem 'Agnipath' to urge the youth to persevere and keep struggling peacefully.

''The name of the poem has been given to a scheme that will destroy the youth. This scheme will destroy the Army. Recognize this government's intentions.

''In a democratic way and by walking on the path of truth and non-violence, bring down this government. Your objective should be (to ensure) that such a government is formed in the country which shows real patriotism,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

