Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in Kupwara encounter; gunfight underway in Kulgam also
A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter Sunday with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district, while another gunfight was underway in Kulgam district, police said. The IGP Kashmir tweeted, 2-3 more terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing encounter. Another encounter is underway in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, the police said.
- Country:
- India
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter Sunday with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, while another gunfight was underway in Kulgam district, police said. They said the encounter in Kupwara started after the forces launched an operation in Lolab area of the north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh, During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
''The arrested terrorist also got trapped,'' the police said, adding the encounter was still underway.
Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the proscribed LeT terror outfit. The IGP Kashmir tweeted, ''2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter.'' Another encounter is underway in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, the police said. They said the exchange of fire was going on but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Targeted killings in Kashmir: Grand Mufti demands probe, urges people to maintain brotherhood
Kejriwal asks Centre to ensure security of Kashmiri Pandits
Dogra employees posted in Kashmir hold protests in Jammu., refuse to join duties in Valley
BJP govt failed to give security to Kashmiri Pandits. Many meetings were held everyone wants to know the action plan: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP busy promoting films amid targeted killings in Kashmir, claims Sanjay Raut