Iran says 'too early' to talk of Tehran, Riyadh reopening embassies

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:53 IST
Saeed Khatibzadeh Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
It would be premature for Iran and Saudi Arabia to speak of reopening their embassies in each other's capitals, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, amid rounds of talks between the regional rivals on improving ties.

"It is too early to talk about the reopening of embassies by Tehran and Riyadh," Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference when asked whether the travel of Iranian Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia could signal a restoration of diplomatic relations.

