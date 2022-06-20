Bhupendra Patel aims to enhance relationship between police, people of Gujarat via 'Pahel'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated a new initiative, named Pahel aiming to enhance the relationship between the police and people of the state. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the "Pahel" at a seminar in the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, Ahmedabad Mayor Kiritbhai Parmar and senior officials of Ahmedabad City Police as well as Municipal Corporation on Monday.

In the one-day seminar - 'Pahel', various subject experts, office bearers, police officers will discuss on how the relationship between the police and the people becomes more courteous, harmonious and the spirit of having 'police as a friend' awakens in the minds of the people. Bhupendra Patel and Ahmedabad City Police also launched Area Adoption Scheme (AAS) with the suggestions and cooperation of the people for ensuring smooth traffic regulation and thereby making it easier for people to drive. This scheme will be launched in different areas of Ahmedabad city in phases.

The Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas will be taken ahead with the initiative 'Pahel'." 'Patel' is an initiative that calls for cordial and mutually respectful treatment between the police and the people asserting that the dignity of everyone important.

The Chief Minister added, "The imprint of good deeds always remains in the people. Via this initiative, the respect of the police will be placed a notch higher. The police will also enhance their communication skills via this move." Notably, more than 150 officers of Ahmedabad city police attended this one-day seminar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)