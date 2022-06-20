Left Menu

Attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region kills at least 260 - residents

An attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's western Oromiya region left at least 260 civilians dead, according to two residents who gave detailed accounts of how they had taken part in burying corpses in mass graves.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:40 IST
Attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region kills at least 260 - residents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

An attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's western Oromiya region left at least 260 civilians dead, according to two residents who gave detailed accounts of how they had taken part in burying corpses in mass graves. One resident gave a figure of 260 dead, the other said 320.

Oromiya regional spokesperson Hailu Adugna and Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had condemned what he described as "horrific acts" in Oromiya, without giving details.

"Attacks on innocent civilians and destruction of livelihoods by illegal and irregular forces is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022