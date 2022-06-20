Attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region kills at least 260 - residents

An attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's western Oromiya region left at least 260 civilians dead, according to two residents who gave detailed accounts of how they had taken part in burying corpses in mass graves. One resident gave a figure of 260 dead, the other said 320.

Oromiya regional spokesperson Hailu Adugna and Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had condemned what he described as "horrific acts" in Oromiya, without giving details.

"Attacks on innocent civilians and destruction of livelihoods by illegal and irregular forces is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.

