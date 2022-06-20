Attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region kills at least 260 - residents
An attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's western Oromiya region left at least 260 civilians dead, according to two residents who gave detailed accounts of how they had taken part in burying corpses in mass graves.
- Country:
- Ethiopia
An attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's western Oromiya region left at least 260 civilians dead, according to two residents who gave detailed accounts of how they had taken part in burying corpses in mass graves. One resident gave a figure of 260 dead, the other said 320.
Oromiya regional spokesperson Hailu Adugna and Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had condemned what he described as "horrific acts" in Oromiya, without giving details.
"Attacks on innocent civilians and destruction of livelihoods by illegal and irregular forces is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- Getnet Adane
- Abiy Ahmed
- Ethiopian
ALSO READ
Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as growth stocks rally; Twitter falls
Musk says he may drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal