NIA conducts searches in J&K, arrests 4 for harbouring Pak-based JeM terrorists

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:33 IST
The NIA on Monday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and arrested four people for allegedly harbouring terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The case relates to the terrorist activities of the JeM in South Kashmir, during which two terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama on March 11, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The terrorists were identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan, he said.

The case, registered in Pulwama, was taken over by the NIA on April 8.

During the searches, a large quantity of incriminating material was seized, the NIA said.

Based on these searches, four accused -- Sahil Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Ahmed Dar, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri and Inayat Gulzar Bhat – all from Pulwama, have been arrested, the spokesperson said.

The four accused had harboured JeM terrorists active in South Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them, he said.

They are also involved in radicalising impressionable local youth and motivating them to join terror groups, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

