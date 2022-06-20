Kremlin says captured Americans in Ukraine should bear responsibility 'for crimes' - RIA

The Kremlin said on Monday that Americans captured in Ukraine were "mercenaries" engaged in illegal activities and should take responsibility for their "crimes", RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was also quoted as saying that the detained men were not covered by the Geneva convention as they were not regular troops. They had shot at at Russian servicemen and put their lives in danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)