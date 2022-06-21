Left Menu

Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov sells medal for $104 mln to aid Ukraine children

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 06:01 IST
Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov sells medal for $104 mln to aid Ukraine children

The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Dmitry Muratov, sold his prize medal for $103.5 million at an auction on Monday to raise money for displaced children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The full purchase price of the medal of Muratov will benefit UNICEF's humanitarian response for Ukraine's displaced children, Heritage Auctions, which conducted the auction, said in a statement.

Muratov, editor of Novaya Gazeta newspaper fiercely critical of the Kremlin won the 2021 the Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa of the Philippines. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
2
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
3
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022