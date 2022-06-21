Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament restores import taxes

It said that loopholes had allowed the import not only of essential goods, but also of luxury items and expensive cars. "In addition, lower taxation on imports creates a competitive advantage for imports over domestically produced products. As a result, domestic producers are experiencing additional obstacles to resuming production," the ministry said in a document published on the parliamentary website.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:02 IST
Ukrainian parliament restores import taxes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament has restored import taxes that had been lifted to ensure enough food and goods reached local consumers despite disruptions to logistics chains since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, lawmakers said on Tuesday. Danylo Hetmantsev, head of parliament's committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, said on the Telegram app that 234 lawmakers in the 450-seat parliament had voted in favor of a bill setting out the restoration of import taxes.

The state budget has lost more than 14 billion hryvnias ($473.90 million) in revenues since the import duties and value-added tax were suspended on April 1, the finance ministry said in an appeal to parliament to restore taxation. It said that loopholes had allowed the import not only of essential goods but also of luxury items and expensive cars.

"In addition, lower taxation on imports creates a competitive advantage for imports over domestically produced products. As a result, domestic producers are experiencing additional obstacles to resuming production," the ministry said in a document published on the parliamentary website. The bill must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and then published to go into effect. ($1 = 29.5420 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022