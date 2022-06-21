Left Menu

UK says it will impose further sanctions on Russia

"We will continue to impose sanctions, we will continue to stop importing goods from Russia until we see Russia fully withdraw from Ukraine," Truss said. Britain has targeted Russian businessmen, politicians, religious leaders and businesses as part of its wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.

21-06-2022
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The British government is determined to impose further sanctions on Russia and will continue to do so until Moscow fully withdraws from Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

"We are determined to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and back Ukraine in pushing Russia out of their territory," Truss told parliament. Truss said she would be traveling to Turkey on Wednesday to discuss options to help get grain out of Odesa, saying that there was only a matter of weeks to find a solution.

Britain, the United States, and the European Union have coordinated in imposing massive sanctions on Moscow for what they call an invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed it a military operation. "We will continue to impose sanctions, we will continue to stop importing goods from Russia until we see Russia fully withdraw from Ukraine," Truss said.

Britain has targeted Russian businessmen, politicians, religious leaders, and businesses as part of its wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.

