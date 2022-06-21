Left Menu

Biden's Mideast visit will have 'significant' impact, Israel's Lapid tells Blinken

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:24 IST
  • Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel will have a powerful impact on the region, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken by phone on Tuesday.

"The visit will have significant implications for the region and the struggle against Iran and tremendous potential to significantly upgrade regional stability and security," Lapid told Blinken, according to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Lapid is expected to be serving as Israeli prime minister by the time Biden's trip begins on July 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

