Biden says U.S. gas tax holiday would have no major impact on highway funds

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said a potential suspension of the federal gasoline tax would have some, but not significant, impact on highway funds.

Biden said he would decide by the end of the week on whether to ask Congress to suspend the tax to help with high gas prices. The revenue from the gas tax is used to help fund highway and other transportation projects. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

