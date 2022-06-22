Biden says U.S. gas tax holiday would have no major impact on highway funds
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said a potential suspension of the federal gasoline tax would have some, but not significant, impact on highway funds.
Biden said he would decide by the end of the week on whether to ask Congress to suspend the tax to help with high gas prices. The revenue from the gas tax is used to help fund highway and other transportation projects. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Jonathan Oatis
- Joe Biden
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 4-U.S. bars Cuba, Venezuela from Americas summit; Mexican leader sits out
Don't call us pro-China, Taiwan opposition chief says in U.S.
U.S. asks Mexico to probe whether Stellantis parts plant abused labor rights
U.S. official says world will respond strongly in case of N.Korea nuclear test
U.S. official says will respond forcefully if N.Korea holds nuclear test