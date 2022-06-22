Israeli Knesset votes to dissolve in step towards snap election

Israel moved closer on Wednesday to its fifth election in less than four years after lawmakers gave an initial nod to dissolve parliament.

The Knesset voted to dissolve in a preliminary reading of a bill expected to be finalised next week, after which the centrist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of an interim government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)