No request from Namibian Police Force for mutual legal assistance

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services says there is no official record of the Namibian Police Force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of a suspect by the name of David Imanuwela.

Imanuwela is allegedly linked to a robbery that reportedly took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in February 2020.

In a statement, the Ministry said there are established procedures for serving requests for mutual legal assistance.

The first service process was the requesting State submitting the request at the South African Embassy or High Commission in that particular State.

"The South African Embassy or High Commission would then submit the request to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). DIRCO then provides a proof of receipt and then transmits the request to the Central Authority, being the Director-General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development," said Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

The second service process, he said, sees the requesting State serve the request for mutual legal assistance via its Embassy or High Commission in the State from which it seeks information or assistance.

"The requesting State's Embassy or High Commission will serve the request on DIRCO. DIRCO then provides proof of receipt and transmits the request to the Central Authority.

"When reference is made to diplomatic channels, these are the processes that are being referred to."

To date, he said, all requests for mutual legal assistance have followed these processes without any complications between the two states of Namibia and South Africa.

"South Africa and its sister Republic Namibia continue to work together in a collaborative manner on issues of mutual legal assistance in accordance with the Southern African Development Community Protocol and other related bilateral treaties. So far there has not been any development that necessitates any change of approach when dealing with matters of this nature," said Phiri.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)