Left Menu

Man held for raping minor cousin in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-06-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 00:26 IST
Man held for raping minor cousin in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-yer old man was arrested for allegedly raping his mentally-challenged minor cousin in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl while she was playing near her house on June 5. The girl's mother saw the accused committing the act but the family kept quiet due to social pressure, they said.

However, the family lodged a case under sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC against the accused at Gangashahar police station on Tuesday and the man was arrested within 18 hours of the FIR registration, Superintendent of Police, Bikaner, Yogesh Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022