Missiles hit Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv - Ukrainian military
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:47 IST
Three cruise missiles hit Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, while air defences shot down another two missiles near the southern city of Odesa, the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement.
It said one civilian was wounded in the strikes on Mykolaiv.
