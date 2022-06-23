One French diplomat asked to leave Russia, French Foreign Ministry says

Moscow informed the French Ambassador in Russia on Friday that one of France's diplomatic staffers was no longer welcome in Russia, a spokeswoman of the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We regret this unjustified decision", the Ministry added when asked to confirm whether the cultural attache to the French Embassy in Moscow had been asked to leave the country.

