One French diplomat asked to leave Russia, French Foreign Ministry says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- France
Moscow informed the French Ambassador in Russia on Friday that one of France's diplomatic staffers was no longer welcome in Russia, a spokeswoman of the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We regret this unjustified decision", the Ministry added when asked to confirm whether the cultural attache to the French Embassy in Moscow had been asked to leave the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- French Embassy
- France
- French
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's sole aircraft carrier suffers another repair delay - Tass
Russia-US dialogue is at extreme low: Ambassador
Russia returns 210 dead Mariupol defenders
Russia sanctions 61 US officials including energy, treasury secretaries
Russia's Aeroflot plans $3 billion cash injection, said to eye big jet order