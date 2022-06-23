Odisha: Education officer held for molestation
An education officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a school in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.
Rajnagar assistant block education officer Subash Chandra Mohanty allegedly molested the class 9 student while inspecting her high school, according to an FIR.
Mohanty was arrested under sections 294 (obscene act) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
An investigation is on, Rajnagar police station inspector Tapan Nayak said.
