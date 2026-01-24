Odisha's Ambitious Urban Transformation: Seeking NITI Aayog's Support
The Odisha government has sought assistance from NITI Aayog to develop the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Region. This initiative, with around 90 priority projects, aims to transform Odisha's urban and industrial landscape. The discussion involved Odisha's significant progress in infrastructure, MSME focus, and creating a favorable business environment.
The Odisha government has approached NITI Aayog, seeking support in developing the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Region, a planned growth hub to expedite urbanization and industrialization in the state.
During a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the envisioned economic region, comprising nearly 90 priority projects, with NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery and member Dr. Arvind Virmani. The Chief Minister elaborated on Odisha's development trajectory, noting significant advancements in infrastructure and connectivity that are facilitating industrial and rural progress.
NITI Aayog acknowledged Odisha's robust fiscal health and commendable business environment under Majhi's leadership. The talks also touched upon Bhubaneswar's potential as a model city through adopting global practices. Both parties committed to collaborating on sustainable growth, enterprise development, and employment generation initiatives.
