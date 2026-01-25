Left Menu

Myanmar's Controversial Elections: Military Consolidates Power Amid Global Criticism

Myanmar's military-backed party secured a majority in recent elections, which have been condemned internationally as a sham. The elections saw low voter turnout amid ongoing civil war and the dissolution of key opposition groups. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing defended the elections, while considering a shift to a political role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:18 IST
Myanmar's Controversial Elections: Military Consolidates Power Amid Global Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's recent elections have sparked widespread condemnation, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party securing a majority of seats. Despite criticism from the international community, including the United Nations and the UK, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing defended the electoral process.

With a voter turnout significantly lower than previous electoral events and major opposition groups abstaining amid a civil war, the elections have been labeled as a ploy to cement the military's grip on power. Malaysia and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have distanced themselves from endorsing the process.

On election day, Min Aung Hlaing, in civilian attire, engaged with voters in Mandalay, hinting at his potential new role in the political sphere. Concerns grow about the future political direction under military rule, as the nation still grapples with unrest and the junta employing laws to suppress dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026