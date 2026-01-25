Myanmar's Controversial Elections: Military Consolidates Power Amid Global Criticism

Myanmar's recent elections have sparked widespread condemnation, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party securing a majority of seats. Despite criticism from the international community, including the United Nations and the UK, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing defended the electoral process.

With a voter turnout significantly lower than previous electoral events and major opposition groups abstaining amid a civil war, the elections have been labeled as a ploy to cement the military's grip on power. Malaysia and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have distanced themselves from endorsing the process.

On election day, Min Aung Hlaing, in civilian attire, engaged with voters in Mandalay, hinting at his potential new role in the political sphere. Concerns grow about the future political direction under military rule, as the nation still grapples with unrest and the junta employing laws to suppress dissent.

