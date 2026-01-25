Digital Innovation: Emergency Bands for Haj Pilgrims

In a move aimed at enhancing the safety and management of Haj pilgrims, Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari revealed that travelers will be equipped with special hand bands featuring emergency buttons.

The initiative is part of the Indian government's efforts to leverage technology, ensuring better facilities for the annual religious journey. The hand bands will enable authorities to monitor pilgrims by combining digital tools and artificial intelligence.

A high-level committee led by Ansari is overseeing the preparations, highlighting the Modi administration's commitment to improving arrangements for the expected 1.25 lakh Indian pilgrims in 2026.