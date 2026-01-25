Left Menu

Digital Innovation: Emergency Bands for Haj Pilgrims

Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari announced Haj pilgrims will receive special hand bands with emergency buttons for safety. The initiative, part of measures for the 2026 pilgrimage, utilizes digital tools and AI for better management. The Modi government prioritizes improved facilities for Haj pilgrims.

Updated: 25-01-2026 11:22 IST
Digital Innovation: Emergency Bands for Haj Pilgrims
In a move aimed at enhancing the safety and management of Haj pilgrims, Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari revealed that travelers will be equipped with special hand bands featuring emergency buttons.

The initiative is part of the Indian government's efforts to leverage technology, ensuring better facilities for the annual religious journey. The hand bands will enable authorities to monitor pilgrims by combining digital tools and artificial intelligence.

A high-level committee led by Ansari is overseeing the preparations, highlighting the Modi administration's commitment to improving arrangements for the expected 1.25 lakh Indian pilgrims in 2026.

