Odisha Aims to Lead with Cutting-Edge AI Ecosystem

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed with a private AI firm the state's initiative to develop a secure, inclusive AI ecosystem. The focus is on building sovereign AI infrastructure to enhance governance and public service delivery across sectors such as education and healthcare through innovative applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:14 IST
In a move to establish new standards in governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the state's ambition to not only adopt but lead in artificial intelligence technology.

At a meeting with a prominent AI firm, Majhi discussed plans to create a sovereign AI ecosystem that could potentially transform public service delivery in various sectors. The discussions emphasized developing a long-lasting public AI capability with a focus on sovereign infrastructure and population-scale applications.

A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed at the Black Swan Summit in Bhubaneswar, furthering Odisha's commitment to cutting-edge AI integration within the state's services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

