Odisha Aims to Lead with Cutting-Edge AI Ecosystem

In a move to establish new standards in governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the state's ambition to not only adopt but lead in artificial intelligence technology.

At a meeting with a prominent AI firm, Majhi discussed plans to create a sovereign AI ecosystem that could potentially transform public service delivery in various sectors. The discussions emphasized developing a long-lasting public AI capability with a focus on sovereign infrastructure and population-scale applications.

A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed at the Black Swan Summit in Bhubaneswar, furthering Odisha's commitment to cutting-edge AI integration within the state's services.

