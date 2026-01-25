Odisha Aims to Lead with Cutting-Edge AI Ecosystem
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed with a private AI firm the state's initiative to develop a secure, inclusive AI ecosystem. The focus is on building sovereign AI infrastructure to enhance governance and public service delivery across sectors such as education and healthcare through innovative applications.
In a move to establish new standards in governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the state's ambition to not only adopt but lead in artificial intelligence technology.
At a meeting with a prominent AI firm, Majhi discussed plans to create a sovereign AI ecosystem that could potentially transform public service delivery in various sectors. The discussions emphasized developing a long-lasting public AI capability with a focus on sovereign infrastructure and population-scale applications.
A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed at the Black Swan Summit in Bhubaneswar, furthering Odisha's commitment to cutting-edge AI integration within the state's services.
