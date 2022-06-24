Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says

Tunisian police arrested on Thursday former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, who is also a former senior member in the Ennahda Islamist party, his official Facebook page said.

The Facebook post said that police in Sousse seized Jebali's phone and his wife's phone and took him to an unknown location, saying that he did not have an identity card.

The Interior Ministry, contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on the news of Jabali's arrest.

