Left Menu

Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:35 IST
Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian police arrested on Thursday former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, who is also a former senior member in the Ennahda Islamist party, his official Facebook page said.

The Facebook post said that police in Sousse seized Jebali's phone and his wife's phone and took him to an unknown location, saying that he did not have an identity card.

The Interior Ministry, contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on the news of Jabali's arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022