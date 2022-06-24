Left Menu

BRIEF-UK PM Boris Johnson Pledges New Support For Countries On Food Security Frontline- Statement

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 03:16 IST
June 23 (Reuters) -

* UK PM BORIS JOHNSON PLEDGES NEW SUPPORT FOR COUNTRIES ON FOOD SECURITY FRONTLINE- STATEMENT

* UK TO PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL £372 MILLION FOR COUNTRIES MOST IMPACTED BY RISING GLOBAL FOOD PRICES - STATEMENT

