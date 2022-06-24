BRIEF-UK PM Boris Johnson Pledges New Support For Countries On Food Security Frontline- Statement
June 23 (Reuters) -
* UK PM BORIS JOHNSON PLEDGES NEW SUPPORT FOR COUNTRIES ON FOOD SECURITY FRONTLINE- STATEMENT
* UK TO PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL £372 MILLION FOR COUNTRIES MOST IMPACTED BY RISING GLOBAL FOOD PRICES - STATEMENT
