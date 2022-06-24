Northern Army commander visits forward areas along LAC

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops, officials said on Friday.

Officials said Lt Gen Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas at Lukung in eastern Ladakh and also reviewed the induction of new weapons and equipment.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is currently on a four-day visit to Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops.

