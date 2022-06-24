Top EU diplomat due in Tehran on Friday for talks -Iran foreign ministry

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will arrive in Tehran on Friday night for talks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to state media.

"Bilateral relations, regional and international issues, as well as the latest status of sanctions lifting will be discussed during the visit, which is part of the ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union," ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

A deal to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers seemed near in March but talks were thrown into disarray in part by a dispute over whether the United States should remove Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO] list.

