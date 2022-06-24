MP: Cop held for taking bribe from subordinate in Chhindwara

An assistant sub-inspector of the Home Guard has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from his subordinate in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official of the Lokayukta police said on Friday.

ASI Pradeep Kumar Verma posted in Chhindwara was arrested on Thursday while accepting the bribe amount from his subordinate Pankaj Pawar, said Dileep Jharbade, deputy superintendent of Lokayukta police.

Verma sought a bribe from Pawar to renew his allotment of a kit (used to discharge duty). Pawar had rejoined the service in March 2022, after a gap of two years, he said.

''On getting a complaint, we laid a trap and arrested Verma. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the DSP said.

