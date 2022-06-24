Left Menu

MP: Cop held for taking bribe from subordinate in Chhindwara

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:30 IST
MP: Cop held for taking bribe from subordinate in Chhindwara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of the Home Guard has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from his subordinate in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, an official of the Lokayukta police said on Friday.

ASI Pradeep Kumar Verma posted in Chhindwara was arrested on Thursday while accepting the bribe amount from his subordinate Pankaj Pawar, said Dileep Jharbade, deputy superintendent of Lokayukta police.

Verma sought a bribe from Pawar to renew his allotment of a kit (used to discharge duty). Pawar had rejoined the service in March 2022, after a gap of two years, he said.

''On getting a complaint, we laid a trap and arrested Verma. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022