Russia worse off than West as result of sanctions - German govt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:57 IST
European Union sanctions targeting Russia for the war in Ukraine are having the desired effect, a German government spokesperson said, adding that high inflation was hitting the Russian economy more strongly than the West.

"The effectiveness of the sanctions is increasing with time," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin on Friday.

