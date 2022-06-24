Left Menu

Mexican president to pitch anti-inflation plan on Biden visit

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:31 IST
Mexican president to pitch anti-inflation plan on Biden visit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will propose to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that they craft a joint anti-inflationary plan to tackle a surge in prices during a visit to Washington next month.

Lopez Obrador is expected to visit Biden in the second half of next month after he opted not to attend a U.S.-hosted regional summit in Los Angeles earlier this month. The Mexican president has taken steps aimed at keeping down the price of household staples like foodstuffs and fuels as inflation in his country hits its highest levels in years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022