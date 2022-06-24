Concerned over use of sticky bombs, J&K Police asks people to check vehicles before turning them on

Concerned over terrorists using sticky bombs to target public transport, the police has advised residents of Jammu and Kishtwar to thoroughly check their vehicles before turning them on.

A North Korean drone sent from Pakistan with a payload of seven magnetic or sticky bombs and an equal number of under barrel launcher grenades was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Talli Hariya Chak area close to the International Border on May 31.

''We advise people to thoroughly check their vehicles before starting them,'' senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

He said drivers and conductors of passenger vehicles should also check their vehicles thoroughly before starting them.

There is high degree of threat perception in view of the smuggling of sticky bombs from across the border, he said.

In view of the present security scenario, SSP, Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Batt also visited the bus-stand in the district and interacted with drivers of commercial vehicles.

The SSP advised the drivers to take all precautionary measures, including undertaking frequent checks of their vehicles, before and after boarding of passengers, so that terrorists by way of sabotage may not succeed in carrying out their evil designs.

He said any suspicious activity should be reported to the police or officers on real time basis for immediate action. The SSP asked them to remain vigilant so that drug peddlers do not succeed in transporting of narcotics substances.

The senior officer informed them about sticky bombs, which an is an easy way to plant bombs in vehicles and asked them to remain extra cautious.

