Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine set to quit ruined Sievierodonetsk as Russians close in

Ukraine was set to pull its troops from the ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of street fighting and bombardment, the regional governor said, in what would be a significant gain for Russia as it grinds out its offensive in the east. Russian troops also occupied a town about 10 km (6 miles) further south, both sides said on Friday, as Moscow closed in on the last slivers of Ukrainian-held territory in the industrial region of Luhansk.

Ecuador opposition lawmakers push to remove president after protests

A group of opposition lawmakers in Ecuador are pushing for the removal of conservative President Guillermo Lasso after nearly two weeks of mass protests led by indigenous groups demanding lower fuel and food prices, though other legislators say they will not back his ouster. The sometimes-violent demonstrations, which began on June 13, have led to at least six civilian deaths and featured multiple attacks on security forces.

Yellen to visit South Korea, discuss sanctions on North -sources

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit South Korea next month for talks on rising inflation and possible further sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Yellen will meet with senior South Korean officials as part of a trip to Asia to attend a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies, the sources said.

Analysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics

It took Russia weeks of fierce fighting, an untold number of casualties, and relentless shelling before the exhausted Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk received orders to quit its smouldering wreckage. "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the wider region, said on Ukrainian television on Friday.

Hostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children

The hostel in Rwanda where Britain plans to send migrants under its controversial asylum-seeker deportation policy is preparing to house children, its manager said, with the prospect of youngsters being sent there with their parents. Under an agreement struck in April, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to the East African country.

Brazilian indigenous defender Pereira buried with traditional send-off

Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian indigenous defender killed this month while investigating threats to isolated tribes in the Amazon, was laid to rest Friday in his home state of Pernambuco in the country's northeast. Pereira, a 41-year-old father of three, was buried after a funeral attended by family and indigenous Brazilians paying their respects to the man who spent his career studying and advocating for indigenous people.

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to curb accusers' testimony at sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell urged a U.S. judge not to admit testimony from four female accusers at her sentencing next Tuesday for aiding the financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls. In a Friday letter to Circuit Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over Maxwell's trial and will sentence the British socialite, Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said it would be "unduly prejudicial" to publicize the women's "victim impact statements" or consider them when imposing sentence.

Afghanistan seeks help for earthquake survivors as aftershock kills five

Afghanistan lacks the medical supplies to treat those injured in an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, a senior official said, as an aftershock on Friday killed five more. Authorities earlier ended a search in remote southeastern mountains for survivors of the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, the capital.

France urges Iran to use EU visit to try and conclude nuclear deal

France on Friday urged Iran to take advantage of a visit by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to try and conclude a nuclear deal, while it remained possible. "We are ready to reach a conclusion on this deal and we urge Iran to take advantage of this diplomatic opportunity to conclude it now, while it still remains possible," said a statement from the French foreign affairs ministry.

Cuba dissident leaders receive jail sentences following heavily-critiqued trial

A Cuban court sentenced a leading artist-dissident to nine years in jail on Friday and another to five years in a high profile case that human rights groups branded a "farce" but that Cuban state media said was a fair trial over "common crimes." The activists, Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Castillo, are prominent members of the Havana-based San Isidro Movement, an artists collective that led a number of protests over two years. Many of the group have since left Cuba, alleging government repression.

