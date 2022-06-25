Left Menu

Maha: Man held for 'objectionable' post on Prophet Mohammad

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for his alleged objectionable and provocative post on Prophet Mohammad on a social messaging platform, an official said on Saturday. The accused, Nikesh Raju Pashte, a mathadi worker porter in the wholesale market from Sangampada in Bhiwandi town in the district, was arrested on Friday, he said. A plumber complained to the police about the objectionable and provocative post on the Prophet made in a WhatsApp group.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 13:07 IST
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for his alleged objectionable and provocative post on Prophet Mohammad on a social messaging platform, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Nikesh Raju Pashte, a 'mathadi' worker (porter in the wholesale market) from Sangampada in Bhiwandi town in the district, was arrested on Friday, he said.

''A plumber complained to the police about the objectionable and provocative post on the Prophet made in a WhatsApp group. Based on the complaint, the police registered the offense and arrested the accused. The complainant said that the post could trigger tension between two communities,'' the official of Nizampura police station said. An offense was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 499 (defamation) against the accused, an official statement said. The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

