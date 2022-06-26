Left Menu

Two unidentified persons snatch gold chain of CBI officer in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 19:54 IST
Two unidentified persons snatch gold chain of CBI officer in south Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified persons snatched a gold chain of a CBI officer in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

Police received information at around 11.24 pm on Saturday about a chain snatching incident at Sector-1 in Pushp Vihar, they said A police team rushed to the spot where the complainant said he was walking with his family near Sector-1 when two persons on a motorcycle came behind, snatched his gold chain (two tolas) and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

A case under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway, she said.

The man is a senior scientific officer in the CBI, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022