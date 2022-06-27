War in Ukraine needs to end by winter, Zelensky tells G7- diplomats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies that he wanted Russia's war in Ukraine ended by the end of the year before the winter sets in, two European Union diplomats said.

Zelensky addressed the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States by video link on Sunday, the second day of the three-day G7 summit in southern Germany.

