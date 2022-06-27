War in Ukraine needs to end by winter, Zelensky tells G7- diplomats
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies that he wanted Russia's war in Ukraine ended by the end of the year before the winter sets in, two European Union diplomats said.
Zelensky addressed the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States by video link on Sunday, the second day of the three-day G7 summit in southern Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UEFA Nations League: England share points with Italy in lively encounter
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more
Rugby-Tui strikes twice as Black Ferns blank Canada
England, Italy draw 0-0 among Nations League stalemates
Delhi issued half of international driving permits this year for those travelling to US, Canada