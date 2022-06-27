China's c.bank will continue to support economic recovery -state media

China's monetary policy will continue to be accommodative to support economic recovery, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang was quoted by state media as saying. China's real interest rates are pretty low considering inflation, Yi told China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview.

China's outstanding green loans exceeded 18 trillion yuan ($2.69 trillion) as of March, while outstanding green bonds reached about 1.3 trillion yuan, Yi said a transcript of the interview posted on the central bank's website. CGTN said the interview was conducted recently. ($1 = 6.6899 Chinese yuan renminbi)

