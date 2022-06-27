Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday - IRNA

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington will start on Tuesday in Qatar's capital, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani told the state news agency IRNA on Monday.

"Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Doha on Tuesday for nuclear talks," Kanani said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)

