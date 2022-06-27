Iran, U.S. to hold indirect talks in Doha on Tuesday - IRNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:26 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington will start on Tuesday in Qatar's capital, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani told the state news agency IRNA on Monday.
"Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Doha on Tuesday for nuclear talks," Kanani said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Peter Graff)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IRNA
- Ali Bagheri Kani
- Tehran
- Doha
- Washington
- Iran
- Qatar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran arrests suspect allegedly involved in Tehran hacking
U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal
Iran says 'too early' to talk of Tehran, Riyadh reopening embassies
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
Iran responds to UAE concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans