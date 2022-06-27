Left Menu

Delhi police arrest Muslim journalist over Twitter post

"The country is punishing those who reported, documented the decline." Ten human rights organisations said on World Press Freedom Day last month that Indian authorities were increasingly picking on journalists https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/05/03/india-media-freedom-under-threat and online critics for their criticism of government policies and practices, including by prosecuting them under counter-terrorism and sedition laws.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 23:33 IST
Delhi police arrest Muslim journalist over Twitter post
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police on Monday arrested the Muslim co-founder of a fact-checking website, accusing him of insulting religious beliefs on Twitter, a network of digital media organisations said https://twitter.com/DigipubIndia/status/1541446752695308291, condemning it as an attempt to harass him for his journalism. Mohammed Zubair, who co-founded Alt News and regularly tweets on rising marginalisation of the Muslim minority in the country, was arrested under two sections of a law related to maintaining religious harmony, said the DIGIPUB association.

Alt News's other co-founder, Pratik Sinha, said on Twitter no notice was given to Zubair before his arrest. "He is currently detained inside a police bus in Burari for more than an hour," Sinha said, referring to a Delhi neighbourhood where Zubair was to be produced before a magistrate at his residence to authorise the journalist's remand.

A Delhi Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Calls to their office phone went unanswered. Reuters partner ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources, that Zubair was arrested based on a complaint from a Twitter account that said he insulted Hindus in a 2018 post commenting on the renaming of a hotel after the Hindu monkey god Hanuman.

Journalists demanded his immediate release. "Journalist Zubair who routinely busted fake news, exposed the hate machinery in India has just been arrested," said Rana Ayyub, another Muslim journalist who often invites the wrath of Hindu hardliners. "The country is punishing those who reported, documented the decline."

Ten human rights organisations said on World Press Freedom Day last month that Indian authorities were increasingly picking on journalists https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/05/03/india-media-freedom-under-threat and online critics for their criticism of government policies and practices, including by prosecuting them under counter-terrorism and sedition laws. Government officials deny the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among earthquake survivors; Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report and more

Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among ...

 Global
4
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022