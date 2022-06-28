Left Menu

France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-06-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 01:02 IST
France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall
Russia must answer for a deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre on Monday, France's Foreign Ministry said, condemning the attack.

At least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded when two Russian missiles slammed into the shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, the regional governor said.

"Russia must answer for these acts. France supports the fight against impunity in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said in a statement.

